Harvard gets reprieve in fight over foreign student enrollment

Harvard University on Thursday won another reprieve in its fight to keep enrolling international students.

A federal US judge extended a temporary block on the Donald Trump administration’s plan to revoke Harvard’s participation in student visa programs, after the government said it would give the university 30 days to contest the move.

The legal win came on a symbolic day: At Harvard’s graduation ceremony Thursday, its president received a thunderous ovation after welcoming students “from around the world, just as it should be.”

Harvard said in a court filing that countless international students have already asked about transferring as a result of the Trump administration’s crackdown — such an exodus would be a boon to other countries, Bloomberg wrote.