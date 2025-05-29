Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Elon Musk officially leaves US government role

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
May 29, 2025, 6:19am EDT
politicsNorth America
Elon Musk and Donald Trump
Nathan Howard/File Photo/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Elon Musk left his role in the Trump administration, ending a period marked by huge government disruption but which fell far short of its ultimate goal.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief’s time limit as a “special government employee” was coming to an end, and shareholders had called for him to refocus on his corporate responsibilities.

Musk has, however, also appeared to grow distant from US President Donald Trump, criticizing Trump’s signature domestic spending program while so far failing to follow through on a pledge to donate $100 million to Trump-aligned groups.

And whereas he said he would cut $2 trillion in federal spending, his Department of Government Efficiency claims to have saved $175 billion, itself a figure critics contest.

AD
AD