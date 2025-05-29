Elon Musk officially leaves US government role

Elon Musk left his role in the Trump administration, ending a period marked by huge government disruption but which fell far short of its ultimate goal.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief’s time limit as a “special government employee” was coming to an end, and shareholders had called for him to refocus on his corporate responsibilities.

Musk has, however, also appeared to grow distant from US President Donald Trump, criticizing Trump’s signature domestic spending program while so far failing to follow through on a pledge to donate $100 million to Trump-aligned groups.

And whereas he said he would cut $2 trillion in federal spending, his Department of Government Efficiency claims to have saved $175 billion, itself a figure critics contest.