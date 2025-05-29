Events Email Briefings
China blamed for Czech cyberattack, drawing condemnation from West

Prashant Rao
May 29, 2025, 6:29am EDT
Europe
The News

Prague blamed Beijing-linked hackers for a cyberattack against a government communications network, drawing Western allies together in joint condemnation of China.

Czech officials said the campaign began in 2022 and targeted the foreign ministry, though they did not provide details of what damage was caused or if any specific data was taken. Beijing denied the allegations.

Western capitals have for years blamed Chinese government-backed groups for such attacks, including two huge hacks in 2023 and 2024 against US telecoms networks and government communications.

Beijing, for its part, has accused Washington of conducting its own such campaign, while Britain said today it would expand offensive cyber operations against China.

