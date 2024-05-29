US balances China espionage fears with ‘panda diplomacy’

At least 20 Chinese students with valid visas have been refused entry into the United States since November, according to Bloomberg.

The students, who were pursuing programs at Harvard, Yale, and other top US schools, were reportedly questioned by Customs agents about their alleged affiliations to the Chinese communist party. Their visas were allegedly canceled regardless of their answers.

The news comes as First Lady Jill Biden and officials announced China would send a new pair of giant pandas to the National Zoo in Washington DC by the end of the year, continuing the US and China’s history of “panda diplomacy” as a means of keeping communication channels open.