Taiwan opposition pushes for more reform as pro-democracy protests continue

Taiwan’s legislature on Tuesday passed a slate of reforms that give it more power to scrutinize newly-inaugurated President Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), all while tens of thousands of demonstrators peacefully protested the move in Taipei.

Lai is expected to veto the legislation, but the opposition-majority in the island’s legislature — led by the Kuomintang (KMT) party — will likely override the veto. In addition to expanding the legislature’s power over the presidency, the laws would require military officials, private companies, and individuals to disclose information to parliamentarians if asked.

International critics of the law say it is taking cues from China, but many Taiwanese see the reforms as a homegrown attack on democracy.