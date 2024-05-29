Red Sea strikes are one of many crises threatening the shipping industry

Two missile attacks damaged a Greek-flagged cargo ship in the Red Sea on Tuesday.

No group has yet taken responsibility for the strike, but it occurred in an area that has experienced repeated attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militia, which has targeted ships in the area it says in retaliation for Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis have attacked, and in some cases, hijacked more than 40 ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since Israel’s war in Gaza began. Some 15% of global sea trade and $1 trillion worth of goods passes through the Red Sea ordinarily, but many shipping companies have altered their routes to avoid it.