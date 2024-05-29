North Korea launches excrement balloons over border as ties with South worsen

North Korea deployed around 260 balloons filled with bags of trash and excrement into South Korea on Wednesday, triggering emergency warnings and sending chemical and explosive teams scrambling.

South Korea’s defense ministry said that the bags were filled with “o-mul,” which can mean “trash” or “excrement” in Korean. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, defended the balloons as “gifts of sincerity” and pooh poohed allegations that they violated international law: “I cannot understand why they are making a fuss as if they were hit by [a] shower of bullets,” she said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The regime had earlier vowed payback after a North Korean defector-turned-activist sent 20 balloons stuffed with 300,000 leaflets condemning Kim Jong Un, as well USB drives containing K-pop songs and K-dramas.