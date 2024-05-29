rotating globe
J.D. Capelouto
May 29, 2024, 1:04pm EDT
curio

A K-pop group is reviving CD players

SM Entertainment
Title icon

The News

CD players could make a comeback in South Korea thanks to a K-pop girl group’s retro marketing technique.

Aespa offered copies of their newly released album along with a small CD player for just over $100, and they instantly sold out.

Title icon

Know More

Physical CD sales increased globally in 2022 for the first time since 2004; fans like owning a tangible piece of media from their favorite artists, while many musicians, especially K-pop acts, use CDs as a way to juice their album sales.

But younger fans don’t have a way to listen to the physical records, so Aespa’s approach could chart a new strategy in a streaming-dominated landscape, The Korea Times wrote.

