A K-pop group is reviving CD players

The News
CD players could make a comeback in South Korea thanks to a K-pop girl group’s retro marketing technique.
Aespa offered copies of their newly released album along with a small CD player for just over $100, and they instantly sold out.
Know More
Physical CD sales increased globally in 2022 for the first time since 2004; fans like owning a tangible piece of media from their favorite artists, while many musicians, especially K-pop acts, use CDs as a way to juice their album sales.
AD
But younger fans don’t have a way to listen to the physical records, so Aespa’s approach could chart a new strategy in a streaming-dominated landscape, The Korea Times wrote.