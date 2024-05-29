Indians vote in record heat that could threaten election turnout

The temperature in parts of India’s capital of New Delhi reached a record 49.9 Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), raising the risk of water shortages.

The India Meteorological Department initially reported a record high of 52.9 degrees Celsius (127.22 degrees Fahrenheit) in one locality on Wednesday, but later said it was reexamining the data due to a potential sensor error.

Sweltering heat has impacted voter turnout in the world’s largest election. Delhi officials said people who waste water will be fined Rs 2,000 ($24), and deployed 200 teams across the capital’s neighborhoods to police the scarce resource.