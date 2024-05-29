China’s plan to reduce carbon emissions is bold, but there’s a long way to go

China will strive to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 3.9% for every unit of GDP over the next year, according to the State Council’s 2024-25 carbon reduction emission plan, accounting for a total of about 260 million tons of carbon dioxide over the next two years.

To achieve this, the State Council called for expanded renewable energy sources and infrastructure to account for 18.9% of energy use in 2024, increasing to 20% in 2025. In addition to reducing coal use by 50 million tons, Beijing also floated a ban on over-excessive steel manufacturing — crucial for China’s green tech boom but notoriously polluting.

The plan is a step on the road to China’s ultimate goal to peak emissions by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2060. There are signs China is on track to hit those targets, but the diverging ambitions of China’s green tech firms and the government may yet complicate these efforts.