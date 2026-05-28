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Weight loss drugs GLP-1s are shifting fashion and food trends

Updated May 28, 2026, 7:51am EDT
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Tennis great Serena Williams poses for an ad campaign by U.S. telehealth firm Ro for GLP-1 weight-loss medicines.
Ro/Handout via Reuters

The growing global use of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs is forcing entire sectors beyond the pharmaceutical industry, from fashion to food, to adapt.

Major clothing brands are increasingly designing their goods for “body fluctuation and ‘size volatility’,” The Business of Fashion reported, forcing a rethink of supply chains and inventory management. Wedding retailers, meanwhile, are requiring customers to sign size waivers because some brides are ordering smaller dresses in expectation of losing weight quickly.

Separately, a new HSBC report forecasts that reduced food expenditures could drag consumer spending down as much as 7% overall in some countries, with Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the US likely to be most affected because of their higher levels of obesity.

Prashant Rao
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