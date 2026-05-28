Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US vows to keep some Canada, Mexico tariffs as trade pact deadline looms

May 28, 2026, 6:49am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
The flags of Mexico, the United States and Canada fly in a park.
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

The US said it intended to maintain tariffs on some imports from Canada and Mexico, dimming hopes that they could uphold their free trade accord.

All three nations must decide by July 1 whether to extend the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, signed during President Donald Trump’s first term, for another 16 years.

But the Trump administration had “significant” trade issues with Canada, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said, adding that the “giant” US trade deficit remained a cause of concern.

Meanwhile, Mexico — which has in recent years surpassed China to become Washington’s biggest trading partner — this week reported a record monthly trade surplus, beating analysts’ expectations by a factor of 10.

A chart showing the US main trading partners.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD