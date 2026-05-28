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US, Iran launch fresh strikes, undermining peace talks

May 28, 2026, 6:22am EDT
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People walk past a billboard in Tehran.
Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

The US and Iran traded fresh attacks, further undermining a protracted ceasefire and dampening hopes of the two sides reaching a durable peace deal.

The American strikes were the second set this week of what Washington has characterized as defensive actions, with the most recent ones hitting Iranian drones and a launch site.

Tehran said it targeted a US air base in the region; Kuwait, which is home to one such facility, said it had deployed air defenses against missile and drone threats.

The ongoing pattern of negotiations interrupted by warnings and strikes points to the balance of leverage between Washington and Tehran, with one leading expert arguing that “a narrow deal is the likeliest end to this hot war.”

Prashant Rao
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