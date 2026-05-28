Nvidia CEO to join board of elite Chinese university

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is set to join the advisory board of an elite Chinese university, which counts Tim Cook, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg among its 65 members, the Financial Times reported.

The board at the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management, which also includes the heads of JPMorgan and BlackRock, is a rare forum uniting corporate and academic leaders from the US and China.

The participation of Huang — who accompanied the US president in Beijing — reflects his desire to maintain links in China, despite admitting that the chip giant has “evacuated” the Chinese market.

But news of the membership drew fresh scrutiny in Washington over American tech bosses’ affiliation with the university — the alma mater of China’s leader.