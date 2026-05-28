Japan-Philippines ties strengthen, thanks to China

Japan is bolstering ties with the Philippines as regional tensions grow over Chinese military activity.

The countries’ leaders formally elevated their relationship and agreed to start talks on a military intelligence sharing agreement. Manila could be the first major customer for Japanese weapons since Tokyo scrapped an exports ban in April, a major break from its pacifist policy.

Japan is also increasing military spending as China grows more assertive in Asia’s waters, making claims to territory in the South China Sea and East China Sea.

Agreements between Tokyo and Manila “form part of a broader pattern” aimed at deterring Beijing, a Kyoto-based professor wrote. “Across the Indo-Pacific, networks of security cooperation… are steadily expanding.’”