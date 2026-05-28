Israel’s relations with Europe, UN erode

Israel’s ties with Europe and the UN are progressively worsening.

Israeli officials are set to be added to a UN blacklist of entities suspected of sexual violence in conflict zones; in response, Israel said it is breaking all contact with the UN secretary-general. France this week banned Israel’s hard-right national security minister, and Ireland proposed barring trade with Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory. The EU Council on Thursday sanctioned several Israeli settlers.

The country’s slide into isolation is profound, as a “new generation around the world has come to instinctively view Israel mainly as part of a story about occupation and Palestinian suffering,” an Israel politics expert wrote.