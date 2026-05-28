Iran deal awaits Trump, Tehran approval

The US and Iran on Thursday neared a deal to extend their ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but the agreement is awaiting the approval of two key players: US President Donald Trump and Tehran.

The proposed 60-day truce would provide a window for negotiations over the “far more complicated and technical issues at play,” including the future of Iran’s nuclear program, the BBC wrote.

Trump has in recent days suggested he’s in no rush to strike a deal, and on Thursday, his Treasury secretary said “everything depends on what the president wants to do.”

Iran state media reported the deal has yet to be finalized or confirmed, underscoring the uncertainty and back-and-forth that has defined the countries’ negotiations.