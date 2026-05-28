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Growing fertilizer shortage risks global food crisis

May 28, 2026, 6:29am EDT
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A migrant from Morocco pushes a hand cart loaded with watermelons inside of a plastic-covered greenhouse in Spain.
Nacho Doce/Reuters

The de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz risks a global food crisis that could extend for years, the UN warned.

Global fertilizer companies have slashed production over shortfalls of sulphur, required to make many farming inputs; about half of the global supply passed through the strait before the Iran war.

As a result, farmers are likely to produce lower yields in coming harvests. Richer economies like those in Europe are mulling building fertilizer stockpiles, reducing duties on imports, and onshoring production, but poorer ones have limited room to adapt.

“We have a window to act, but that window is narrowing,” the head of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization said.

A chart showing the Iran war’s impact on world fertilizer exports.
Prashant Rao
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