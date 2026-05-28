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Companies evaluate aggressive AI spending as costs pile up

May 28, 2026, 6:28pm EDT
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A London underground train passes a billboard for an Artificial Intelligence company advertising AI employees in London, Britain.
Chris J. Ratcliffe/Reuters

Companies are second-guessing their aggressive spending on AI, as the tech weighs on margins.

AI has been pitched partly as an avenue for businesses to save money because of increased productivity — but corporations are now facing ballooning IT costs.

Uber blew through its entire 2026 AI budget in four months because of Claude Code usage, and its COO said on a recent podcast that there isn’t yet a proven link between high AI adoption and useful customer-facing products. Axios reported that one company spent half a billion dollars on AI after failing to enact usage caps for employees.

Still, signs of a pullback are scant: A major US law firm set aside $500 million to create a proprietary AI platform.

Chart showing US annual private investment in IT equipment and software
J.D. Capelouto
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