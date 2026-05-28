Blackstone’s VFS banks mega profits on African, Asian visa applicants

A multibillion-dollar outsourcing agency used by European countries to process visa applications in Africa has amassed millions of dollars in profits from services that are often sold without proper disclosure to applicants, a new investigation alleges.

VFS Global, which is majority owned by US asset manager Blackstone began operations in India two decades ago, is the top processor of visa applications for countries in the European Union, and the United Kingdom. It has contracts with 71 governments and operates in more than 160 countries across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

The firm’s essential product is to process visa applications — for which it charges a mandatory application fee. But ancillary services such as SMS updates, courier return services and access to premium lounges (supposedly to help an applicant sidestep a long queue), which staff are pressured to sell in order to augment their salaries, have increasingly made up VFS Global’s revenue, said the findings by Lighthouse Reports, a nonprofit investigations outfit based in the Netherlands.

Multiple agency staff in Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania who gave information for the investigation said they were trained by VFS Global to include charges for these services without applicants’ consent. One former staffer in India said customers were “compelled or fooled into buying the services,” according to Lighthouse’s findings shared with Semafor.

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VFS Global’s profits rose fourfold between 2017 and 2024 to €172 million ($200 million) on account of the sale of these services despite the fact that visa applications within the period only grew by 15%. The agency processed about 26 million people in 2024, with revenue per application rising 41% since 2022, the year Blackstone bought a 75% share in the agency. Blackstone sold part of its VFS Global stake two years later to state-owned Singaporean investment firm Temasek for $950 million, banking about $475 million as profit, according to Lighthouse.

In a response to the investigation, VFS Global said suggestions tying its financial growth to improper conduct are “false” and that visa applicants are “clearly informed” of “optional” value-added services.