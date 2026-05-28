Anthropic hits $965 billion valuation, surpassing OpenAI

Anthropic on Thursday announced a new funding round valuing it at $965 billion, surpassing rival OpenAI as the world’s most valuable AI startup.

The financing caps off a busy several months for the Claude maker, which has rolled out new coding and finance tools aimed at helping businesses be more productive, in a blow to software stocks.

OpenAI — which was last valued at $730 billion — and Anthropic are both reportedly making plans to go public as soon as this fall.

In a sign of the relentless pace of the AI boom, Anthropic on Thursday released a new version of its flagship model, Claude Opus 4.8, just 41 days after the previous version debuted. The latest funding round also materialized in a matter of weeks.