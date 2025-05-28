US will restrict visas for foreign officials ‘complicit in censoring Americans’

The US will restrict visas for foreign officials and persons “complicit in censoring Americans,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday.

Rubio said, “Americans have been fined, harassed, and even charged by foreign authorities for exercising their free speech rights.”

He singled out overseas censorship actions taken against US tech companies, many of whom have criticized the EU’s digital laws as a threat to freedom of speech. Europe has brushed off the criticism, but many countries have gone too far to limit the harm free speech can cause, The Economist argued.

Elsewhere, Brazil is engaged in a diplomatic push to convince the US not to sanction a judge whose crackdown on fake news embroiled him in a conflict with Elon Musk’s X.