Ronaldo appears set to exit Saudi club Al Nassr

Ronaldo’s two-and-a-half-year, $227 million contract made the prolific goal-scorer an unlikely ambassador for the changing kingdom. Since signing with the Public Investment Fund-owned team in 2022, he has drawn fans to Riyadh who may have never otherwise visited, and pulled in TV viewers and sponsorships. He rocked a thobe and bisht on Saudi National Day and has popped up on Instagram to promote new tourism locales on the Red Sea.

His expected departure marks a new chapter for Saudi soccer as well: Though more than a half century old, the government-backed league only began investing in growing the sport in earnest two years ago, shoveling more than $1 billion into attracting some of soccer’s biggest names. The investment to make athletics an economic driver — from the addition of more bike lanes in Riyadh to mega-spending in pro sports — is evolving. As the costly contracts end (Gulf soccer leagues have cut transfer spending across the board), younger talent is being pursued over aging superstars.