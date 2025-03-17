Events Newsletters
Gulf soccer clubs slash spending as they focus on younger talent

Mohammed Sergie
Mohammed Sergie
Mar 17, 2025, 8:29am EDT
gulfMiddle East
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates.
Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters
The News

Soccer teams in the Gulf cut transfer spending in 2024, picking up younger talent instead of aging superstars.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE spent $646 million on new players — nearly half the $1.2 billion shelled out a year earlier, according to an Asharq Business study. Saudi remains the biggest spender, led by bets on Bento, Nacho Fernandez, and Moussa Diaby: Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2022 move to Al-Nassr — on a $200-million-a-year contract — helped drive viewership and sponsorships.

Clubs remain heavily reliant on government backing, though. Al-Hilal, Saudi’s most decorated team which counts stars such as João Cancelo and Sergej Milinković-Savić among its players, earned $267 million in revenue last year, resulting in $9 million in profit, not nearly enough to sustain blockbuster salaries.

