Musk, Republicans criticize Trump spending bill

Elon Musk and top Republicans criticized US President Donald Trump over his spending programs and foreign policy.

Musk — tasked by Trump with slashing government outlays — told CBS in an interview set for broadcast Sunday that he was “disappointed” by a bill that just passed the House of Representatives which experts estimate will add $3 trillion to the national debt, with multiple GOP senators also criticizing the legislation.

Outside the US, a bipartisan Senate delegation this month sought to assuage Canada that Trump’s frequent calls to annex the country were nothing to worry about, while Republicans in the chamber are weighing new sanctions on Russia, “with or without the White House,” one told reporters.