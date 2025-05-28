King Charles III lends support to Canada in rare speech

King Charles III warned that Canada faced “unprecedented” challenges, in a speech widely seen as a rebuke to pressure from US President Donald Trump.

The monarch — Canada’s head of state — made the trip from London to open the country’s Parliament at short notice while undergoing cancer treatment, indicating that the visit was far from ordinary.

Since taking office, Trump has imposed punishing tariffs on Canada, and repeatedly said he wants to annex the country: On Tuesday, he said Canadians could join a planned missile defense system for free “if they become our cherished 51st State.”

Charles, thus, was arguing that Canada was “not merely a place, or a line on a map,” a Globe & Mail columnist wrote.