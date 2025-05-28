Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

King Charles III lends support to Canada in rare speech

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
May 28, 2025, 6:34am EDT
Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney and King Charles III
Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney and King Charles III. Chris Young/Pool/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

King Charles III warned that Canada faced “unprecedented” challenges, in a speech widely seen as a rebuke to pressure from US President Donald Trump.

The monarch — Canada’s head of state — made the trip from London to open the country’s Parliament at short notice while undergoing cancer treatment, indicating that the visit was far from ordinary.

Since taking office, Trump has imposed punishing tariffs on Canada, and repeatedly said he wants to annex the country: On Tuesday, he said Canadians could join a planned missile defense system for free “if they become our cherished 51st State.”

Charles, thus, was arguing that Canada was “not merely a place, or a line on a map,” a Globe & Mail columnist wrote.

AD
AD