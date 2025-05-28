Germany’s Merz pledges more Ukraine support as ceasefire hopes falter

Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz pledged more support to Ukraine following a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, including more investment in Ukraine’s defense sector and help for Kyiv to produce its own long-range missiles.

Merz has taken “a more robust line” on Ukraine than his predecessor, The Economist wrote. But Kyiv appeared to have not secured access to Germany’s Taurus missiles, which analysts had predicted may have been on the table for Wednesday’s talks.

Merz earlier this week announced that Germany and other Western countries would lift range restrictions on missiles transferred to Ukraine, and has sought to dramatically expand defense spending.

The meeting comes a day after US President Donald Trump accused Moscow of “playing with fire,” following massive Russian air strikes on Ukraine.