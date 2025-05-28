Events Email Briefings
China under pressure to recover developing country loans

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
May 28, 2025, 7:11am EDT
East Asia
China’s President Xi Jinping.
Florence Lo/Pool/Reuters
The News

China’s transformation from a lender to a debt collector threatens to reshape developing-world politics, a new report argued.

Though China-watchers have long argued that warnings of what Western officials call Beijing’s “debt-trap diplomacy” are overblown, the country nevertheless faces growing domestic pressure to recover outstanding loans, rather than restructure them.

As a result, debt-servicing costs on China’s 2010s-era infrastructure financing now “far outstrip new loan disbursements,” the Sydney-based Lowy Institute noted.

That has major implications for the countries themselves, which are already grappling with persistently high interest rates on foreign-currency borrowing and are struggling to fund domestic priorities, as well as the West, which is “squandering any geopolitical advantage” by retrenching on aid.

A chart showing China’s biggest debtors.
