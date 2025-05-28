Chaos as controversial new Gaza aid program begins

A controversial new effort to distribute aid in Gaza descended into chaos on its first full day.

Videos showed crowds running towards boxes of aid, while in others gunshots could be heard as people fled, with some climbing over metal fencing surrounding the site.

The desperate scenes generated fresh public pressure on the latest humanitarian efforts, in which a private foundation has been tasked with distributing aid to Gazans left facing famine after a months-long Israeli blockade.

The US and Israel support the drive, but the new system has been criticized by the UN and prominent NGOs, with one top aid official characterizing it as “militarized, privatized, politicized.”