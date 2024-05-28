OpenAI forms safety council — while training a powerful new AI model

ChatGPT creator OpenAI is training a powerful new model to fuel its chatbot and image generation tools, the company said Tuesday. It is also launching a new committee focused on safety, following scrutiny over its safety efforts and several high-profile resignations.

The moves follow a controversy earlier this month in which OpenAI suspended a voice chatbot after actress Scarlett Johansson accused the company of copying her AI voice character from the movie Her.

OpenAI said the next model will “bring us to the next level of capabilities on our path to AGI,” which refers to artificial general intelligence — AI systems that could eventually match or surpass human capabilities.