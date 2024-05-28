Mexico’s first woman president will inherit a huge public safety problem

Mexico is set to elect its first woman president this weekend; former Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum leads in the polls, while former senator Xóchitl Gálvez trails behind.

The election would mark a milestone for gender parity in the country, and it comes at a time when gender inequality and security are top of mind for voters. More than 2.5 million women work in the largely unregulated domestic labor industry, where they often face abuse. At the same time, the number of missing persons in Mexico is now in excess of 110,000 and murders are up.