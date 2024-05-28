Japanese auto giants bet on hybrids while China pushes EVs

Japanese automakers are betting on hybrid vehicles — not electric. The tactic is a contrast to China, which continues to build its EV output, and to the United States, which has seen falling EV sales despite investment and government backing.

In a rare joint appearance, the heads of Toyota, Mazda, and Subaru pledged to invest in efficient combustion technology and unveiled new hybrid engine prototypes, including one that runs on hydrogen fuel cells. Toyota’s CEO Koji Sato said hybrids will have a “new role” for consumers who are dissatisfied with high EV prices and the lack of charging infrastructure.

Despite the growing interest in EVs as a green transport solution, hybrid vehicles are cheaper and easier to produce.