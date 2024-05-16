China’s lead on EV battery innovation has not slipped an inch

The world is lagging behind China on EV battery innovation to the extent that global manufacturers are barely able to compete.

Japanese auto giant Nissan, for instance, last month announced a “breakthrough” in the development of solid-state batteries — light alternatives with longer range compared to traditional lithium-ion EV batteries.

But China beat them to the punch. In April, EV maker Nio became the first manufacturer to commercially roll out solid-state batteries in their cars, complete with the promise that they are fully replaceable. Meanwhile, China also opened its first large-scale sodium-ion battery energy storage station, which could pave the way for next-gen EV batteries that do not rely on scarce, pricey lithium.

The race underscores the concern in Europe and the US that China faces little real competition when it comes to EVs.