Hong Kong arrests six under Beijing-inspired national security law

Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested six people accused of violating a new national security law, marking the first time the government has used the legislation to crack down on freedom of expression.

The six suspects are accused of “[advocating] hatred" against the governments of Hong Kong and China, Hong Kong’s security secretary said. One of the suspects is lawyer Chow Hang-tung, a prominent pro-democracy activist who is already in a maximum security prison and was re-arrested on new charges while in prison. Chow was incarcerated in 2021 for violating Beijing’s national security reforms, implemented in 2020.