Georgian parliament pushes ‘foreign agent’ law through in blow to EU ambitions

Georgia’s parliament approved a controversial foreign influence bill on Tuesday, overriding a presidential veto. Critics believe the law will be used to crackdown on dissent and stifle civil society.

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the street to protest what the opposition called the “Russian law” for its similarity to legislation passed by the Kremlin that has been used to harass journalists and civil rights groups.

European officials warned the law will jeopardize Georgia’s ambition to join the European Union as the law is incompatible with its values.The US State Department and a number of senators also warned that Georgian lawmakers responsible for pushing the bill through could face sanctions.