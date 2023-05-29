Neetzan Zimmerman’s last hurrah

The high-profile launch turned the 41-year-old, who lives in San Diego with his wife, daughter, and corgi, into a figure of some fascination in American journalism, well beyond the lost online world where he was an early star.

But to understand what’s happening requires returning to 2008, when the hot media property was a venture-backed meme site called “I Can Has Cheezburger?”

Cheezburger founder Ben Huh, hungry for more traffic, thought he could find some on Zimmerman’s blog, The Daily What, which was feeding memes to the masses.

“The dude had a tolerance from pain that was higher than anyone I’d ever seen,” recalled Huh in an interview from Brazil, where he was at an offsite for his Web3 project. He was impressed by the long hours Zimmerman pulled at his desk, in a state of total focus. “He was the birth of human-API journalism.”

Cheezburger acquired The Daily What for a reported five-figure sum (those were the days), along with stories that were sometimes irresistible, and sometimes both salacious and incredibly stupid.

(Headlines that repelled Semafor’s editorial assistant when I asked her to trawl his archives last week included: “Two Raccoons Get Busy in Family's Backyard” and “Australian Woman Flashes Google Street View Car.”)

"It might be that right now, people don't care about stories about cats that much, and instead, sloths are more popular," he explained to a fascinated Farhad Manjoo. "So I'll have a rule — cats are out, sloths are in, focus on sloths because that's going to be your meal ticket."

Meanwhile, the competition for traffic was heating up across the internet. In January of 2012, Gawker's editor, A.J. Daulerio, announced an experiment in which each editor would be assigned a day of “traffic-whoring duty,” posting clicky nonsense so the others could work on more serious stuff.

Gawker hired Zimmerman, who was soon responsible for more than 90% of its traffic, staffers recalled. He wrote the top post of 2013: "Here's The First Clip From Farrah Abraham's 'Sex Tape' [NSFW].”

When he left in 2014, Gawker editors panicked. But he was happy to share his formula for finding hot stories and jumping on them — he’d written openly about it. It turned out to be fairly easy to copy, and traffic mostly held up.

The owner of The Hill, Jimmy Finkelstein, hired Zimmerman in 2015 to bring the fusty Beltway newspaper into the traffic game. There, he perfected that formula: One side gets the traffic while the other generates the prestige.

The Hill was the fastest-growing site that year, and Finkelstein sold it for $130 million in 2021, in part on the strength of its traffic.