WHO says it is ‘playing catch-up’ in fight against Ebola

The World Health Organization said it was “playing catch-up” with the Ebola outbreak as authorities warned the epidemic could spread beyond central Africa.

As many as 10 African countries have been listed as “high risk,” and in response, some governments have imposed a travel ban on visitors from the Democratic Republic of the Congo — where most cases have been confirmed — while the US has set up a facility in Kenya for at-risk Americans to quarantine before traveling home.

Though foreign aid organizations have stepped up funding to help fight the virus, and vaccine development is making progress, misinformation may be hindering efforts: As many as a third of the people in the epicenter of the outbreak don’t believe Ebola is real.