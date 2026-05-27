Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Technology newsletter icon
From Semafor Technology
In your inbox, 2x per week
Sign up

UC Berkeley bans AI use for law students

May 27, 2026, 1:43pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
UC Berkeley Law School
Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

Schools continue to muddle through their approach to AI.

The most recent case comes out of UC Berkeley’s law school, which just banned students from using AI to complete assignments, brainstorm ideas, outline papers, and even correct grammar. “Future lawyers may need to use artificial intelligence (‘AI’) fluently,” the new Berkeley policy outlines. But “thinking remains the sine qua non of good lawyering (and of a quality legal education).”

The goal is to teach students — especially first years — how to use their judgement, rather than just repackaging the ideas of large language models, professor Chris Hoofnagle told Semafor. Students will still be able to use AI outside of assignments, like as a tutor, and take courses that teach AI proficiency.

But critics say the policy puts students at a disadvantage — that they won’t learn how people practice law today — or how to coexist with a technology that is rewiring the legal industry.

A chart showing the way students use AI in their work, on a daily or weekly basis.
Rachyl Jones
AD