Trump suggests he can ‘outwait’ Iran in negotiations

US President Donald Trump signaled an extended timeline for peace talks with Iran, saying he is “not satisfied” with the current terms of negotiations.

Iranian officials “thought they were going to outwait me,” Trump said Wednesday, adding that he doesn’t care about the upcoming US midterm elections, in which rising costs stemming from the conflict are set to play a central role.

Both countries have delivered inconsistent messages on the state of talks: The White House dismissed a draft memorandum of understanding published by Iranian state media as a “complete fabrication.”

Markets, though, appeared optimistic, with oil prices falling after the US secretary of state said Washington would give talks “every chance to succeed.”