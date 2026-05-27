Exclusive / Trump insistent on elusive ‘great deal’ in Iran

President Donald Trump on Wednesday cast doubt on the prospects of a deal to end the Iran war, telling Semafor during a Cabinet meeting that “it’s got to be perfect.”

Trump added: “We can make a good deal right now, but maybe not a great deal, and if it’s not a great deal, we’re not making it.” He spoke amid US negotiations with Iran that have hit obstacles and conservative resistance after weekend optimism.

While indicating that further military strikes remain an option, he suggested he might accept an agreement “for speed” that would extend talks on what to do with Iran’s enriched uranium, but that any long-term accord would need to resolve that question.

Trump also kept pressing new nations to normalize relations with Israel, saying he’s unsure whether the US should sign any agreement with Iran if neighboring countries spurn the Abraham Accords.

“I think they owe it to us,” he told Semafor. “I’m not sure we should make the deal if they don’t sign.”