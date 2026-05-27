Tech firms deepen Asia chip investments

Tech giants are deepening their investments in Asia’s chip sector as demand for compute explodes.

Nvidia is planning to invest $150 billion annually in Taiwan; CEO Jensen Huang called the island the “epicenter” of the AI revolution, days after challenger AMD announced a $10 billion investment there.

And Samsung is planning to build a $1.5 billion semiconductor testing plant in Vietnam.

Asian chip stocks have soared in recent months amid a global shortage for the technology that underpins the AI boom.

But that crunch — set to last until at least the end of next year — is hurting other industries in Asia: China’s world-beating EV sector is feeling cost pressures from the memory chip shortage.