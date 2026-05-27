Teachers aren’t getting formal guidance on AI, poll finds

Artificial intelligence may be transforming the classroom, but teachers aren’t getting a lot of training on how to use this fast-moving technology.

Only 18% of K-12 teachers reported receiving formal guidance from administrators on how AI tools should be used across various classroom tasks, according to new polling from the Walton Family Foundation and Gallup.

Nearly half reported receiving some kind of informal guidance, such as through verbal conversations, while 34% said they’re getting no guidance at all.

The figures are even starker for specific tasks: Nearly seven-in-10 said they’ve had no guidance about how to use the tech in tutoring. This is despite six in 10 teachers saying last year that they use AI tools for work (and three in 10 saying they use it weekly).

Younger Americans are using the technology more, too, but they’re also feeling more negative about it.