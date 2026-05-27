Robinhood allows users to use AI agents to trade stocks

In a first of its kind for retail investors, Robinhood has announced AI agents that can trade stock on a user’s behalf. What could go wrong?

The tools allow anyone with a Robinhood account to compete more closely with institutional investors that have long deployed automated systems and have more recently invested in agents to do that work. It’s one of the first major cases of bringing agents — which for months have mostly been employed by the tech crowd — to the masses.

The trading tools are limited to stocks right now but will expand to options, futures, and cryptocurrency. Robinhood is also rolling out agents that can make credit card purchases on a user’s behalf (like Google and Stripe). Users can control the amount the agents spend and approve trades. There are clear red flags here — whenever you put new technology in the hands of everyday investors who are prone to panicking when markets dip, you’re bound to encounter a hefty bit of risk. But tech CEOs have long promised that agents will make the lives of consumers, not just businesses, easier. This is a chance to see that promise in action.