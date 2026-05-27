Exclusive / Republicans try to coalesce around Paxton after Cornyn loss

Senate Republicans remain unhappy that President Donald Trump endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over current Sen. John Cornyn — but they are shifting their focus to the general election after Cornyn’s blowout loss to Paxton Tuesday night.

Party leaders in Washington had deemed Cornyn the more electable candidate, but Republicans can’t afford to lose that seat and keep their majority.

“The voters of Texas made their voices heard and Ken Paxton was victorious last night. He has my full support in this race,” said Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., Wednesday morning, calling Democratic nominee James Talarico a “commie.”

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso backed Paxton, as did Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, the likely next chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., chair of Democrats’ campaign arm, said Paxton’s win puts her party “one step closer to winning a Senate majority.”