Exclusive / Pam Bondi gets unusual representation

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi will testify this Friday before the House Oversight Committee as part of its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Democrats stormed out of her closed-door briefing with the panel in mid-March, though members of both parties are likely to pepper her this time with questions about Bondi’s handling of the Justice Department’s Epstein probe, especially following her ouster.

In an unusual arrangement, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon has been serving as Bondi’s lawyer despite Bondi no longer serving in the Trump administration.

“DOJ’s presence is solely to ensure accurate representation of Department processes, facilitate any necessary clarifications, and support a complete factual record for the Committee,” said a department spokesperson, who noted other department officials would also attend the deposition.

Dhillon has been floated for the full-time attorney general job herself, and with some GOP senators threatening to obstruct acting Attorney General Todd Blanche if he were ever nominated, her appearance beside Bondi may fuel further speculation about her future.