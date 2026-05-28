Exclusive / Murphy takes on college sports deal

Sen. Chris Murphy is criticizing the bipartisan college sports deal rolled out by Commerce Committee leaders, the first sign of the challenges that the legislation may have in getting 60 votes.

The Connecticut Democrat told Semafor that his primary worry is the bill’s proposed compensation caps — which committee leaders say can float up. Murphy warned they could constrain college athletes’ wages: “It looks like the primary impact is to limit the compensation of these athletes while doing nothing about the compensation of coaches and sports industry CEOs who are making the big bucks.”

He described the bill as not “a good deal for athletes; it seems like a really good deal for the NCAA and for all the rich adults who are already making millions off of a corrupt model.”

The House has already struggled to pass its competing collegiate athletics measure.