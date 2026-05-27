Israel steps up Lebanon strikes

Israeli forces intensified strikes in Lebanon and killed the military chief of Hamas in Gaza, moves analysts said were driven by fears a potential US-Iran deal may curtail Israel’s ability to hit its enemies.

The attacks in Lebanon killed at least 31 people; Israel says it is targeting Hezbollah, and the country’s leader has vowed to “deal them a crushing blow.”

A Washington-Tehran agreement could, however, require Israel and Hezbollah to step back. “In light of that possibility, both sides are trying to improve their positions before the fighting ends,” Haaretz’s military analyst noted.

But alongside continued tensions in Iran, the offensive has meant that “multiple silent humanitarian crises are deepening across the region,” the International Federation of Red Cross warned.