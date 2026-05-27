Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Ghanaian artist El Anatsui dominates Frieze New York sales

May 27, 2026, 9:32am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A piece by El Anatsui.

Ghanaian artist El Anatsui led sales at Frieze New York’s 2026 fair, one of the world’s most prestigious contemporary art showcases.

LuwVor I — an aluminum, copper, and wire sculpture — sold for $2.2 million, more than double the next highest seller at the fair.

El Anatsui’s MivEvi III, which is made from bottle caps and copper wire, also sold for $1.9 million.

The 82-year-old is one of the continent’s preeminent artists, tackling the transatlantic slave trade through his frequent use of bottle caps, which come from liquor that European colonizers imported into Africa and exchanged for enslaved people.

It’s like creating joy out of gloom,” El Anatsui told The New York Times in March.

Paige Bruton
AD