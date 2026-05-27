Europe bolsters military alliances over Russia fears

Mounting concern in Europe over Russia’s military ambitions — and a lack of confidence in US support — is driving new defense alliances across the continent.

With Moscow’s war in Ukraine languishing, European leaders are worried that the Kremlin “will try next to reshuffle the cards by expanding the conflict,” The Wall Street Journal’s chief foreign-affairs correspondent wrote.

Partly driven by those fears, Britain and Poland’s prime ministers are due to finalize a security agreement today, while France is reportedly looking to join a Germany-UK program to produce new long-range missiles, and a Britain-Italy-Japan fighter jet partnership could soon expand.

“We need to be focused on strengthening our ability to deter and defend against the Russians,” Sweden’s defense minister told the Journal.