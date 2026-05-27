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Elon Musk reportedly floats SpaceX, Tesla merger

May 27, 2026, 6:23pm EDT
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Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Evan Vucci/File Photo/Reuters

Elon Musk has reportedly discussed merging SpaceX with Tesla, a deal that would give the world’s richest person even more control over his sprawling tech empire.

Musk floated the idea just weeks before SpaceX, the satellite and rocket giant, is expected to launch its massive IPO on the Nasdaq, CNBC reported.

One early SpaceX investor said the merger was “only a matter of when,” not if.

Such a deal would mark the fourth time Musk has overseen a billion-dollar transaction between companies he controls, Electrek wrote: Earlier this year, SpaceX acquired Musk’s AI firm, xAI.

But in many ways, the combination makes sense, an expert said, given that both SpaceX and Tesla are increasingly focused on AI, and already share resources and personnel.

J.D. Capelouto
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